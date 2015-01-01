|
Kallström A, Häkkinen M, Al-Abdulla O, Juusola H, Kauhanen J. Med. Conflict. Surviv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Health care is attacked in many contemporary conflicts despite the Geneva Conventions. The war in Syria has become notorious for targeted violence against health care. This qualitative study describes health care workers' experiences of violence using semi-structured interviews (n = 25) with professionals who have been working in Syria. The participants were selected using a snowball sampling method and interviewed in Turkey and Europe between 2016-2017. Analysis was conducted using content analysis.
violence; conflict; experience; health care worker; Syria