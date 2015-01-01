|
Yarandi MS, Mahdinia M, Barazandeh J, Soltanzadeh A. Med. Gas Res. 2021; 11(1): 24-29.
Ammonia is a toxic compound and has many toxic effects on humans and the environment. This study was designed to model the consequences of ammonia leakage in an industrial slaughterhouse. Given the potential hazard of ammonia, only the toxic dimension of this gas was evaluated. The scenarios were evaluated in the worst possible condition and in the case of the complete rupture.
ammonia; consequence modeling; gas dispersion; health effect; industrial slaughterhouse; PHAST software; probit; toxic