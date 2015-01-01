Abstract

CONTEXT: Sexual abuse of young female hawkers is a subject of public health importance with resultant long-lasting physical and mental consequences. AIMS: This study assessed the prevalence, pattern and predictors of sexual abuse among female hawkers in Kano State, Nigeria. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: Using a descriptive cross-sectional design and two-stage sampling technique, female hawkers in Kano metropolis were studied.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: An adapted and pre-tested semi-structured interviewer-administered questionnaire was used to obtain information from 236 female hawkers. Data were analysed with SPSS Statistics, version 24.0 software. Prevalence and pattern of sexual abuse was determined and adjusted odds ratios of predictors derived from binary logistic regression models.



RESULTS: The prevalence of sexual abuse was 68.6%. Forms of sexual abuse reported included verbal abuse (38.1%), inappropriate touch (64.0%) and rape (25.8%). Predictors of sexual abuse included respondents' age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 10.65, 95% confidence interval [CI] [2.92-38.84]), ethnicity (aOR = 4.26, 95% CI [1.30-14.00]), highest educational attainment (aOR = 0.38, 95% CI [0.15-0.99]), residence with parent (s) (aOR = 0.07, 95%CI [0.01-0.54]) and parents being alive (aOR = 6.79, 95%CI [1.41-32.62]).



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual abuse is prevalent among female hawkers and the forms experienced ranged from verbal abuse to inappropriate touch and rape. Interventions that delay age at the commencement of hawking, ensure the education of the girl child and support parental care could foster more matured and smart female hawkers who can avoid sexual abuse.

