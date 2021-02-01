Abstract

Ocular surface chemical injury (OSCI) is a common type of ocular emergency that can potentially cause significant and permanent visual impairment. However, the global prevalence, demographic factors, socioeconomic burden, and psychological impact of OSCI have not been well investigated or reported. This review aims to provide a comprehensive overview of these aspects, highlight gaps in the literature, and advocate key strategies in reducing the incidence of OSCI. OSCI was responsible for 0.1-15% of all ocular emergency presentations, with an estimated incidence of 5.1-50 per 100,000 population-year. Young working adult men were the most at-risk group, though high rates of OSCI were also observed in young children in developed countries, especially from detergent pods. Low- and middle-income countries were noted to have higher proportions of assault-related and pediatric OSCI cases, often with more severe presentations. Direct and indirect costs for some hospitalized patients led to loss of all personal and household income after the injury. Emergency department costs in the United States were estimated at $106.7 million over four years and costs of treating long term complications such as glaucoma were estimated to be as high as $93,003 over five years. Significant negative impacts on visual and health-related quality of life and psychological well-being have been reported after injury, with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and psychological distress compared to the general population.

