Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic carotid artery dissection (PTCAD) is a common injury in motor vehicle accidents and other extension and rotation injuries, but rarely developed from being shaken vigorously. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 7-day-old infant presented to our facility after being attacked by a large dog. Initial examination revealed multiple puncture wounds and lacerations with visible dura. Head CT demonstrated subarachnoid, intraparenchymal, and epidural hemorrhages as well as left hemispheric loss of gray-white differentiation. Thus, the patient presented similarly to shaken baby syndrome (SBS). The patient was taken emergently to the operating room for hematoma evacuation and dural repair. Postoperatively, worsened left hemispheric ischemia was noted and an MRA demonstrated a Grade IV left ICA dissection. No intervention, including anticoagulation, was sought as the stroke was determined to be complete with irreversible damage. Hospital course was complicated by worsening exam, seizures, and a retinal hemorrhage. At 2 years follow-up, the patient still has notable delays but is progressing slowly through milestones.



CONCLUSION: Large animal attacks are a rare cause of PTCAD but may be due to the mechanism of shaking during the attack. We propose either CTA or MRA be considered as part of the initial workup in cases where an infant is attacked by a dog or other large animals, preventing delay of treatment.

