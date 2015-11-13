SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Van Overmeire R, Gidron Y, Six S, Deschepper R, Vandekerckhove M, Bilsen J. Psychol. Health Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13548506.2021.1894342

unavailable

Little is known about the association between terrorism and suicide. This study investigates suicide numbers in Flanders, Belgium before and after the Paris-attacks (13/11/2015) and Brussels-attacks (22/03/2016). Population mortality data for suicide were gathered from the Agency for healthcare. Suicides in Flanders, Belgium, were higher after both attacks. The increase was higher after the Paris-attacks, compared to the attacks in Brussels, Belgium. The effect of a close-by, but still foreign attack (the Paris-attacks in France) on suicide numbers is larger than that of an attack inside the country (the Brussels-attacks), possibly due to a difference in threat experience and coping possibilities.


epidemiology; suicide; stress; Terrorism; traumatic stress

