Abstract

Psychomotor retardation is a well-known clinical phenomenon in depressed patients that can be measured in various ways. This study aimed to investigate objectively measured gross body movement (GBM) during a semi-structured clinical interview in patients with a depressive disorder and its relation with depression severity. A total of 41 patients with a diagnosis of depressive disorder were assessed both with a clinician-rated interview (Hamilton Depression Rating Scale) and a self-rating questionnaire (Beck Depression Inventory-II) for depression severity. Motion energy analysis (MEA) was applied on videos of additional semi-structured clinical interviews. We considered (partial) correlations between patients' GBM and depression scales. There was a significant, moderate negative correlation between both measures for depression severity (total scores) and GBM during the diagnostic interview. However, there was no significant correlation between the respective items assessing motor symptoms in the clinician-rated and the patient-rated depression severity scale and GBM.



FINDINGS imply that neither clinician ratings nor self-ratings of psychomotor symptoms in depressed patients are correlated with objectively measured GBM. MEA thus offers a unique insight into the embodied symptoms of depression that are not available via patients' self-ratings or clinician ratings.

Language: en