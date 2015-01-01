|
Perez CM, Jordan HR, Nicholson BC, Mohn RS, Madson MB. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The negative consequences associated with alcohol misuse remain a concern on college campuses nationwide. Alcohol protective behavioral strategies are important factors in mitigating college students' experiences of alcohol-related negative consequences. Overparenting, or "helicopter parenting," is a form of over-involved parenting which has been associated with a range of substance use concerns in college students. The mechanism by which overparenting is associated with alcohol use and/or consequences is unclear; however, it may be partially explained by failure to engage in the use of protective behavioral strategies.
alcohol; college students; Overparenting; protective behavioral strategies