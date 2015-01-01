Abstract

The negative consequences associated with alcohol misuse remain a concern on college campuses nationwide. Alcohol protective behavioral strategies are important factors in mitigating college students' experiences of alcohol-related negative consequences. Overparenting, or "helicopter parenting," is a form of over-involved parenting which has been associated with a range of substance use concerns in college students. The mechanism by which overparenting is associated with alcohol use and/or consequences is unclear; however, it may be partially explained by failure to engage in the use of protective behavioral strategies.



PURPOSE/objectives: The current study explored the degree to which alcohol protective behavioral strategies mediated the relationship between overparenting and alcohol-related negative consequences when accounting for alcohol consumption and if these associations were invariant across race and gender.



METHODS: Participants were 625 traditional age college students who consumed alcohol within the 30 days prior to completing measures of alcohol consumption, overparenting, alcohol-related negative consequences, and alcohol protective behavioral strategies.



RESULTS: Alcohol protective behavioral strategies, specifically manner of drinking, partially mediated the relationship between overparenting and alcohol-related negative consequences when accounting for alcohol misuse. There were no differences noted across gender, but the models were found to be invariant across White and African American participants in relation to the protective value of alcohol protective behavioral strategies.



CONCLUSION/Importance: Overparenting may relate to negative alcohol outcomes in part through less use of harm reduction strategies. More investigation into the value of alcohol protective behavioral strategies across race is needed.

