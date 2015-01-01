|
Wentzlof CA, Boman Iv JH, Pryor C, Hemez P. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Research has established a strong, positive correlation between homicides and substance use and also between homicides and intimate partner violence (IPV). Additionally, there is a well-known, robust, positive relationship between substance use and IPV. Focusing on the opioid crisis and using county-level panel data, this study investigates the possibility that opioid pill prescription trends, IPV, and homicide are intertwined in a complex, interdependent relationship.
Language: en
Homicide; intimate partner violence; social policy; opioid crisis; opioid pill distribution rates