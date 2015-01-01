Abstract

PURPOSE: Transgender and gender-expansive (TGE) populations are at increased risk for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Rural TGE populations are understudied and underserved in terms of mental health services. The purpose of this study was to determine lifetime prevalence of NSSI among TGE youth at a rural gender wellness clinic and identify demographic and clinical characteristics associated with NSSI.



METHODS: The Gender Wellness Center Pediatric Patient Registry, a comprehensive database of 185 TGE youth ≤25 years of age, provided an estimate of the lifetime prevalence of NSSI. Univariate logistic regression models were utilized to test associations between patient demographic and clinical characteristics and NSSI. Variables that met the threshold for significance in the univariate analyses (p<0.05) were entered into a multivariate logistic regression model. All statistical analyses were conducted in SAS v.9.4.



RESULTS: Prevalence of NSSI in the sample was 36.8% (n=68). In unadjusted logistic regression models, risk factors for NSSI included female assigned sex at birth, transmasculine spectrum gender identity, history of mood disorder, history of suicidal ideation (SI) or attempt, and history of abuse (p<0.05). In the adjusted model, variables significantly associated with NSSI included female assigned sex at birth, history of mood disorder, and history of SI or attempt.



CONCLUSION: NSSI was highly prevalent in this sample of rural TGE youth, confirming the need for screening and early interventions that target the unique vulnerabilities of TGE youth. The complex interplay of sex assigned at birth, mood disorders, and NSSI requires further research.

Language: en