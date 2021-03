Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined whether health risks among sexual minority youth (SMY) differ by gender identity (transgender, nonbinary, and cisgender).



METHODS: Data were collected on suicide attempts (lifetime and someday), depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and minority stress among SMY accessing crisis services.



RESULTS: In the multivariate regression models, compared to their cisgender peers, transgender and nonbinary youth were at higher risk for suicide attempt (lifetime and someday), depression, and PTSD. Minority stress was a significant predictor for all the models.



CONCLUSION: Crisis service organizations working to reduce suicidality among SMY should be sensitive to diverse experiences of gender identity.

