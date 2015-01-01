|
Whitnall VM, Simmonds JG. Vet. Rec. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, British Veterinary Association, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Veterinarians have been identified as being at particularly high risk of stress in the workplace, this predisposes them to anxiety, depression and suicide. Previous quantitative studies have identified causes of stress and common coping strategies used by veterinarians. The current research aimed to gain a deeper understanding of the experience of veterinarian stress and ways of coping using qualitative methods.
coping; stress; burnout; depression and anxiety; interpretative phenomenological analysis