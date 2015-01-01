Abstract

AIMS: To describe gender differences in alcohol consumption, purchasing preferences and alcohol-attributable harm. To model the effects of alcohol pricing policies on male and female consumption and hospitalisations.



DESIGN: Epidemiological simulation using the Sheffield Alcohol Policy Model v4. SETTING/PARTICIPANTS: Adults aged 18+, England. INTERVENTIONS: Three alcohol pricing policies: 10% duty increase and minimum unit prices (MUP) of £0.50 and £0.70 per UK unit. MEASURES: Gender-specific baseline and key outcomes data: Annual beverage-specific units of alcohol consumed and beverage-specific alcohol expenditure (household surveys). Alcohol-attributable hospital admissions (administrative data). Key model parameters: Literature-based own- and cross-price elasticities for 10 beverage-by-location categories (e.g. off-trade beer). Sensitivity analysis with new gender-specific elasticities. Literature-based risk functions linking consumption and harm, gender-disaggregated where evidence was available. Population subgroups: 120 subgroups defined by gender (primary focus), age, deprivation quintile and baseline weekly consumption.



FINDINGS: Women consumed 59.7% of their alcohol as off-trade wine while men consumed 49.7% as beer. Women drinkers consumed fewer units annually than men (494 vs. 895) and a smaller proportion of women were high-risk drinkers (4.8% vs. 7.2%). Moderate drinking women had lower hospital admission rates than men (44 vs. 547 per 100,000) but rates were similar for high-risk drinking women and men (14,294 vs. 13,167 per 100,000). All three policies led to larger estimated reductions in consumption and admission rates among men than women. For example, a £0.50 MUP led to a 5.3% reduction in consumption and a 4.1% reduction in admissions for men but a 0.7% reduction in consumption and a 1.6% reduction in hospitalisations for women.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol consumption, purchasing preferences and harm show strong gender patterns among adult drinkers in England. Alcohol pricing policies are estimated to be more effective at reducing consumption and harm for men than women. FUNDING: Medical Research Council, Economic and Social Research Council, Cancer Research UK and Public Health England.

