Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide. Although inconsistent, impulsivity has been identified as a risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and these inconsistent findings can largely be attributed to varying operationalizations of impulsivity. As such, the UPPS model of impulsivity provides a clear definition of impulsivity and its associated features that may provide utility in clarifying unreliable findings between impulsivity and suicide. This review aimed to summarize relevant information pertaining to the UPPS model of impulsivity and suicide.



METHODS: This systematic review followed the a priori guide outlined by the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) statement. Articles were gathered from PsycINFO, PsycArticles, Scopus, and PubMed.



RESULTS: Twenty-eight articles were reviewed and analyzed. Most articles reviewed reported on indirect (i.e., through mediators and moderators) associations between the UPPS dimensions and suicidal behaviors. Additionally, results noted limited between-group differences in UPPS facets among individuals with a history of suicide attempts and those without a history of suicide attempts, those with a history of suicide attempts and individuals with suicide ideation, and those with suicide ideation and those without suicide ideation, with the exception of lack of premeditation.



DISCUSSION: The results of this review indicate support for the UPPS model of impulsivity as a theoretical starting point when examining the relation between impulsivity and suicide. Further, findings are helpful for clinicians and case conceptualization. Particularly, suicide risk assessment and treatment would be impacted based on impulsivity traits and suicide history.

