Beach VL, Gissandaner TD, Schmidt AT. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide. Although inconsistent, impulsivity has been identified as a risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and these inconsistent findings can largely be attributed to varying operationalizations of impulsivity. As such, the UPPS model of impulsivity provides a clear definition of impulsivity and its associated features that may provide utility in clarifying unreliable findings between impulsivity and suicide. This review aimed to summarize relevant information pertaining to the UPPS model of impulsivity and suicide.
Language: en
systematic review; suicide; Impulsivity; UPPS