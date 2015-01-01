|
Citation
|
Ruan HL, Deng WS, Wang Y, Chen JB, Hong WL, Ye SS, Hu ZJ. BMC Proc. 2021; 15(Suppl 1): e1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: While the influence of meteorology on carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning has been reported, few data are available on the association between air pollutants and the prediction of CO poisoning. Our objective is to explore meteorological and pollutant patterns associated with CO poisoning and to establish a predictive model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prediction; Meteorological factors; Air pollutant levels; CO poisoning