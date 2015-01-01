Abstract

We read with interest the article by Kakebeeke et al. [1]. The authors have demonstrated that BMI and socio-economic status (SES) have only minimal effects on the motor performance of children. We wish to add certain points.



The authors have only taken into account the impact of BMI and SES on motor performance, but they have mentioned that typical motor development, as measured with the Zurich Neuromotor Assessment (ZNA-2), is strongly dependent on age and gender. While using the multiple imputation methods, they should have incorporated age and gender also into the analysis to delineate the combined and individual impact of these parameters. Morrison et al. [2] adapted this method in a similar study and found results different than the current study. They conducted gender-specific linear regression analyses and showed that around 18.3% and 17.5% of the variance in physical activity participation was contributed combined by BMI and SES in obese and overweight children. Guo et al. [3] in another study showed that there was a significant correlation between motor performance and BMI in preschoolers and the BMI z-score also modified the relationship between motor performance and physical activity. Thus, it would have been better if the authors would have performed specific subgroup analyses in obese/overweight children and young age children, because these subgroups have been previously shown to have their motor performance affected by BMI.



In another study by Smits-Engelmann [4], it was found that 19% of the variance in motor outcomes was explained by IQ scores, and for each standard deviation lower IQ, a mean loss of 10 percentile motor points was found...

