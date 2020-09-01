SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kondev V, Winters N, Patel S. Int. Rev. Neurobiol. 2021; 157: 143-193.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/bs.irn.2020.09.007

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cannabis use is increasing among some demographics in the United States and is tightly linked to anxiety, trauma, and stress reactivity at the epidemiological and biological level. Stress-coping motives are highly cited reasons for cannabis use. However, with increased cannabis use comes the increased susceptibility for cannabis use disorder (CUD). Indeed, CUD is highly comorbid with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Importantly, endogenous cannabinoid signaling systems play a key role in the regulation of stress reactivity and anxiety regulation, and preclinical data suggest deficiencies in this signaling system could contribute to the development of stress-related psychopathology. Furthermore, endocannabinoid deficiency states, either pre-existing or induced by trauma exposure, could provide explanatory insights into the high rates of comorbid cannabis use in patients with PTSD. Here we review clinical and preclinical literature related to the cannabis use-PTSD comorbidity, the role of endocannabinoids in the regulation of stress reactivity, and potential therapeutic implications of recent work in this area.


Language: en

Keywords

Fear; Stress; Anxiety; Marijuana; Amygdala; Cannabinoid; Endocannabinoid

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print