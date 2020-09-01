SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jacotte-Simancas A, Fucich EA, Stielper ZF, Molina PE. Int. Rev. Neurobiol. 2021; 157: 195-243.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/bs.irn.2020.09.003

unavailable

Traumatic brain injury (TBI), most often classified as concussion, is caused by biomechanical forces to the brain resulting in short- or long-term impairment in brain function. TBI resulting from military combat, sports, violence, falls, and vehicular accidents is a major cause of long-term physical, cognitive, and psychiatric dysfunction. Psychiatric disorders associated with TBI include depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder, all having significant implications for post-TBI recovery and rehabilitation. This chapter reviews the current preclinical and clinical literature describing the bidirectional relationship between TBI and misuse of three commonly abused drugs: alcohol, opioids, and cannabis. We highlight the influence of each of these drugs on the incidence of TBI, as well as trends in their use after TBI. Furthermore, we discuss factors that may underlie post-injury substance use. Understanding the complex relationship between TBI and substance misuse will enhance the clinical treatment of individuals suffering from these two highly comorbid conditions.


Comorbidity; TBI; Opioid use disorder; Drug abuse; Substance use disorder

