Citation
Ho Ma TTQ, Gu PhD C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE:The percentage of victims of cyberbullying among college students seems to increase. However, research on the mechanisms by which cyberbullying victimization (CV) suffer from depression is scarce. This study has purpose to figure out the mediating role of self-esteem (SE) as well as the moderating role of approach coping strategies in the association between CV and depression among Vietnamese college students.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; self-esteem; cyberbullying victimization; Approach coping strategies