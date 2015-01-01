SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schick MR, Spillane NS, Breines JG. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

OBJECTIVE: To examine the associations among stress, positive affect, binge drinking, and coping drinking motives. PARTICIPANTS: Students (n = 351, M(age)=19.7, 74.6% female) at a northeastern public university.

METHODS: Participants completed an online survey assessing perceived stress, frequency of experiencing positive emotions, frequency of binge drinking, and coping drinking motives.

RESULTS: Stress and positive emotions were not significantly related to frequency of binge drinking but were significantly correlated with coping motives for drinking. Regression analyses with all predictors, age, and gender in the model revealed the same: stress and positive emotion were not significantly related to binge drinking but were significantly related to coping motives. The interaction between stress and positive emotions predicting frequency of binge drinking or coping motives was nonsignificant.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest the utility of exploring positive emotions in risk and resilience research focused on college student drinking and of targeting positive emotions to decrease students' coping-related alcohol use.


Alcohol use; college students; binge drinking; drinking motives; positive affect

