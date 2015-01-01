Abstract

Residential relocation (RR) is associated with behavior problems and cognitive delays in school-age children. Little is known regarding effects of RR on early childhood development. The data from this study were collected from 2011 to 2016 through the Cincinnati Home Injury Prevention and Literacy Promotion Trial. The purpose of the current study was to identify factors associated with RR and determine effects of RR on early childhood development in a cohort of mother/child dyads (n = 424). High RR was relocating ≥ 3 times over the 24-month study period. Differences in baseline characteristics and early childhood development, measured by the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) and MacArthur Bates Communicative Development Inventory, according to relocations, were estimated by negative binomial regression and logistic regression, respectively. Participants moved on average 1.46 times over 24 months. Relocations decreased by 0.05 for each year of increasing maternal age. Mothers with college degrees moved 0.72 fewer times than those with a high school diploma or less. Mothers living alone moved 0.47 fewer times than their counterparts. Mothers who could not count on someone to loan them $1000 and those with food insecurity more (0.41) than their counterparts (0.50). Odds of scoring in the bottom-tertile for the communication domain of the ASQ was significantly higher in those relocating ≥ 3 times. High RR was associated with concern for delayed language development at 24-month follow-up in some, but not all models. Early intervention may be more successful if primary care physicians and community health professionals collaborate to link families at risk of high RR to relevant community based resources.

