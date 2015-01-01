Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis legalization has raised concern about an increased risk of cannabis impaired driving, particularly among youth. Youth advocates and policy makers require cost-effective tools to target educational resources to promote responsible cannabis use.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this paper is threefold. First, it describes how a youth advocacy organization disseminated a low-cost digital brief intervention to educate and inform young people about responsible cannabis use. Second, it illustrates how digital tools can help promote understanding about attitudes and behaviors toward cannabis while simultaneously offering tailored education. Finally, this paper contributes to examining behavioral factors associated with youth cannabis-impaired driving by quantifying relationships between cannabis users' willingness to drive impaired and self-reported demographic and behavioral factors.



METHODS: This paper analyzed data from 1110 completed Check Your Cannabis (CYC) brief interventions between March 2019 and October 2020. The CYC asks respondents a brief set of questions about their cannabis use and their personal beliefs and behaviors. Respondents receive comprehensive feedback about their cannabis use and how it compares with others. They also receive a summary of reported behaviors with brief advice. An ordered probit model was used to test relationships between cannabis use, demographics, and driving behaviors to gain further insights.



RESULTS: The vast majority (817/1110, 73.6%) of respondents reported using cannabis. However, a much smaller share of respondents reported problems associated with their cannabis use (257/1110, 23.2%) or driving after cannabis use (342/1110, 30.8%). We found statistically significant relationships between driving after cannabis use and age; Alcohol, Smoking, and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST) risk score; and polysubstance use. However, we did not find gender to be a significant determinant of driving after cannabis use. We estimated that every 10-point increase in the ASSIST score increased the probability of sometimes driving after cannabis use by 7.3% (P<.001). Relative to respondents who reported never drinking alcohol or using other substances with cannabis, those who sometimes drink or use other substances with cannabis were 13% (P<.001) more likely to sometimes or always drive after using cannabis.



CONCLUSIONS: The digital health tool cost the youth advocacy organization approximately Can $0.90 (US $0.71) per use. Due to the tool's unlimited use structure, the per-use cost would further decrease with increased use by the organization's target population. Based on our results, public health campaigns and other interventions may consider tailoring resources to frequent cannabis users, youth with high ASSIST scores, and those with polysubstance abuse. The cost-effectiveness of delivering digital brief interventions with unlimited use is attractive, as increased use decreases the per-user cost. Further research examining the efficacy of digital health interventions targeting problematic cannabis use is required.

Language: en