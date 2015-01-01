Abstract

AIM: E-scooters were introduced to New Zealand in 2018 as a means of city transport. Since their introduction, their use has resulted in high injury rates. No studies have directly compared e-scooters to other forms of transport.



METHOD: The Auckland City Hospital trauma registry was retrospectively searched for patients admitted with an e-scooter injury. A comparison group of patients admitted with an injury secondary to cycling during the same period was collected.



RESULTS: 178 patients were identified: 69 with e-scooter injuries and 109 with injuries sustained while cycling. The hospitalisation rate for e-scooter injuries was 326 hospitalisations per million hours. There was a significant difference found in blood ethanol levels (18.6 vs 6.4% positive, p-value=0.01), mechanism of injury (isolated falls: 87 vs 60.6%), time of injury (55.1 vs 40.4% between 5pm-8am) and protective gear use (worn in 10.1 vs 78.9%). No differences were found in injury severity, ICU admissions, length of stay or mortality.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates a concerningly high e-scooter-related hospitalisation rate and suggests e-scooters are currently not as safe as cycling. Strategies to improve e-scooter safety are needed and could include zero tolerance for alcohol, mandatory protective gear, restricted operating times and changes in road laws.

