Citation
O'Donnell EP, Canares TL. Pediatr. Rev. 2021; 42(3): 109-122.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Unintentional injuries remain a crucial public health concern as they persist as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in US children. Greatly surpassing congenital anomalies, malignancy, and suicide as leading causes of death, unintentional injuries claim the lives of 12,000 children and adolescents each year. Even more, more than 9.2 million children are treated in emergency departments (EDs) for nonfatal injuries. (1)
