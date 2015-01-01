|
Citation
|
McCallin TE, Morgan M, Hart MLI, Yusuf S. Pediatr. Rev. 2021; 42(3): 123-132.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Drowning is defined as "the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion/immersion in liquid." (1) A drowning or submersion event is described either as fatal or nonfatal with or without morbidity. Older terms such as near, dry, wet, active, passive, secondary, or delayed drowning are no longer used when describing submersions. The use of consistent terminology is advisable to clarify reporting of drowning data and to drive a cohesive strategy for drowning prevention research.
Language: en