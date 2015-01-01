Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls incidence rate and comprehensive data on factors that predict occasional and repeated falls from large population-based studies are scarce. In this study, we aimed to determine the incidence of falls and identify predictors of occasional and recurrent falls. This was done in the social, medical, physical, nutritional, biochemical, cognitive dimensions among community-dwelling older Malaysians.



METHODS: Data from 1,763 Malaysian community-dwelling older persons aged ≥ 60 years were obtained from the LRGS-TUA longitudinal study. Participants were categorized into three groups according to the presence of a single fall (occasional fallers), ≥two falls (recurrent fallers), or absence of falls (non-fallers) at an 18-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Three hundred and nine (17.53 %) participants reported fall occurrences at an 18-month follow-up, of whom 85 (27.51 %) had two or more falls. The incidence rate for occasional and recurrent falls was 8.47 and 3.21 per 100 person-years, respectively. Following multifactorial adjustments, being female (OR: 1.57; 95 % CI: 1.04-2.36), being single (OR: 5.31; 95 % CI: 3.36-37.48), having history of fall (OR: 1.86; 95 % CI: 1.19-2.92) higher depression scale score (OR: 1.10; 95 % CI: 1.02-1.20), lower hemoglobin levels (OR: 0.90; 95 % CI: 0.81-1.00) and lower chair stand test score (OR: 0.93; 95 % CI: 0.87-1.00) remained independent predictors of occasional falls. While, having history of falls (OR: 2.74; 95 % CI: 1.45-5.19), being a stroke survivor (OR: 8.57; 95 % CI: 2.12-34.65), higher percentage of body fat (OR: 1.04; 95 % CI: 1.01-1.08) and lower chair stand test score (OR: 0.87; 95 % CI: 0.77-0.97) appeared as recurrent falls predictors.



CONCLUSIONS: Having history of falls and lower muscle strength were predictors for both occasional and recurrent falls among Malaysian community-dwelling older persons. Modifying these predictors may be beneficial in falls prevention and management strategies among older persons.

