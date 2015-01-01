Abstract

BACKGROUND: Extremity injury is one of the most common injury types for bicyclists. Extremity injury can lead to long-term disability and contribute to adverse health-related quality of life and prolonged absence from work.



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of our study were to identify crash factors associated with bicyclist upper and lower extremity injury and characterize type of extremity injury by bicyclist age category.



METHODS: We linked the 2013-2017 Ohio police accident report and hospital databases. The logistic regression model was used to model the odds of sustaining upper or lower extremity injury among bicyclists involved in bicycle-vehicle crashes. Bicyclist upper and lower extremity injury were further described by the detailed injured body regions (e.g., forearm and elbow or lower leg) and the nature of injury (e.g., superficial or fracture).



RESULTS: Bicyclists 65 years or older had higher odds (odds ratio [OR] = 1.46, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.03-2.08) of sustaining upper extremity injury, bicyclists aged 3-14 years (OR = 1.34, 95% CI: 1.09-1.66) and 15-24 years (OR = 1.24, 95% CI: 1.03-1.49) had higher odds of sustaining lower extremity injury, compared to bicyclists 25-44 years old. In addition, colder weather, bicyclist sex, and intersection-related crashes were associated with bicyclists' odds of sustaining upper or lower extremity injury. Compared to individuals under 65 years old, bicyclists 65 years or older had a higher percentage of injury to the wrist, hand and finger, or knee. Bicyclists aged 65 years or older also had a higher percentage of fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study has identified important factors that were associated with bicyclists' odds of sustaining an extremity injury. Based on these findings, targeted educational efforts and interventions can be implemented to prevent bicyclists from these injuries.

