Abstract

Bipolar disorder type II (BD-II) is linked to an increased suicidal risk. Since a prior suicide attempt (SA) is the single most important risk factor for sequent suicide, the elucidation of involved neural substrates is critical for its prevention. Therefore, we examined the spontaneous brain activity and its temporal variabilities in suicide attempters with bipolar II during a major depressive episode. In this cross-sectional study, 101 patients with BD-II, including 44 suicidal attempters and 57 non-attempters, and 60 non-psychiatric controls underwent a resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Participants were assessed with Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD) and Nurses(,) Global Assessment of Suicide Risk (NGASR). The dynamics of low-frequency fluctuation (dALFF) was measured using sliding-window analysis and its correlation with suicidal risk was conducted using Pearson correlation. Compared to non-attempters, suicidal attempters showed an increase in brain activity and temporal dynamics in the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). In addition, the temporal variabilities of ACC activity positively correlated with suicidal risk (R = 0.45, p = 0.004), while static ACC activity failed to (R = 0.08, p > 0.05). Our findings showed that an aberrant static ALFF and temporal variability could affect suicidal behavior in BD-II patients. However, temporal variability of neuronal activity was more sensitive than static amplitude in reflecting diathesis for suicide in BD-II. Dynamics of brain activity could be considered in developing neuromarkers for suicide prevention.

Language: en