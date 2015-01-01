Abstract

Biological markers that evaluate physical healing as well as psychological impact of a burn are essential for effective treatment of paediatric burns. The objective of this review is to summarize the evidence supporting the use of biomarkers in children with burns. An extensive review of the literature was performed using PubMed. A total of 59 biomarkers were identified relating to burn presence, specifically relating to processes involved in inflammation, wound healing, growth and metabolism. In addition, biomarkers involved in the stress response cascade following a burn trauma were also identified. Although many biomarkers have been identified that are potentially associated with burn-related physical and psychological trauma, an understanding of burn biology is still lacking in children. We propose that future research in the field of children's burns should be conducted using broad screening methods for identifying potential biomarkers, examine the biological interactions of different biomarkers, utilize child-appropriate biological fluids such as urine or saliva, and include a range of different severity burns. Through further research, the biological response to burn injury may be fully realized and clinically relevant diagnostic tests and treatment therapies utilizing these biomarkers could be developed, for the improvement of healing outcomes in paediatric burn patients.

Language: en