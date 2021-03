Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide has grown in global prevalence as a public health problem. We aimed to evaluate the association of socioeconomic factors, biochemical and hematologic tests, and suicide ideation.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, 8267 Iranian adults aged 35 - 65 years old were enrolled. The assessment of suicide ideation was made by the completion of Beck's depression inventory (BDI) questionnaire; according to one specific item on the questionnaire: "have you ever decided to suicide in the past week?" RESULTS: According to our results, 6.9 % of subjects had ideation of suicide. The results showed high levels of FBG, RBC, MCHC, and hs-CRP were associated with suicide ideation. Obese, single subjects, and current-smokers had a higher risk of suicide ideation.



CONCLUSION: Increased physical activity, obesity, and smoking are associated with a high risk of suicide ideation; whilst, a high MCHC is related to low risk of suicide ideation in Iranian adults.

Language: en