Introduction Alzheimer's disease (AD), found in the aging elderly population, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that leads to worsening memory loss and cognitive impairment. Falls and fractures are common in the overall elderly population. Hence, the purpose of this study is to determine the prevalence of falls and fractures in Alzheimer's patients compared to the general population.



METHODology This longitudinal study was conducted at the neurology outpatient department (OPD) in a tertiary healthcare setup in Pakistan from November 2019 till April 2020. Previously confirmed diagnosed Alzheimer's patients from neurology OPD were included in one group. Equal number of gender and age-matched healthy participants were included in the reference group. Participants were followed for 12 months to determine the incidence of falls and non-vertebral fractures.



RESULTS The incidence of fall was significant in the Alzheimer group compared to the reference group (22.8% vs. 10.9%; relative risk (RR): 2.08; P-value: 0.01). Fractures were also significantly more common in the Alzheimer group compared to the reference group (12.8% vs. 5.1%; RR: 2.51; P-value: 0.03).



CONCLUSION This study demonstrated a higher incidence of falls and fractures in Alzheimer's patients compared to healthy non-Alzheimer individuals. Management of AD should include measures to reduce falls and fractures in addition to standard therapy.

