Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Sport-related concussion (SRC) is a significant public health problem. Understanding the behavioral and personal factors that influence risk and incidence of SRC is critically important for appropriate care and management. Sensation-seeking and impulsivity have been posited to be two such factors that may be significantly associated with SRC. We performed a focused review of recent evidence of the relationships between sensation-seeking and impulsivity in athletes with SRC. RECENT FINDINGS: While the research is relatively limited, extant findings demonstrate a significant relationship between sensation-seeking and contact sport participation and risk of prior and future SRC. Impulsivity appears to be common among athletes competing in high contact sports and may contribute to neural and functional brain changes following SRC; however, causal relationships between impulsivity, contact sport participation, and SRC have not been demonstrated. Both sensation-seeking and impulsivity are significantly associated with SRC in collegiate athletes. Interventions designed to ameliorate high levels of these constructs may prove to be beneficial avenues to reducing SRC risk and improving patient care and outcomes.

