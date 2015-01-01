Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Self-inflicted facial gunshot wounds (GSWs) result in complex but consistent injuries that are often survivable. We suggest a novel method for rapid stratification into groups that may be associated with hospital course and cost after self-inflicted facial GSWs.



METHODS: This is retrospective review of self-inflicted facial GSWs between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2018, at a tertiary academic center. Patients were given a penetrating trauma rapid estimated disablity (PRED) score (1-4) based solely on radiologic imaging injury patterns. Clinicopathologic factors were then compared between groups.



RESULTS: There were 2 PRED 1 patients (15.1%), 8 PRED 2 patients (29.6%), 5 PRED 3 patients (18.5%), and 12 PRED 4 patients (44.4%). An increased PRED score was statistically associated with increasing mean days in intensive care unit (2.5 PRED 1, 4.2 PRED 2, 6 PRED 3, 11.6 PRED 4, p = 0.001), mean length of hospitalization (5.5 PRED 1, 13.1 PRED 2, 25.6 PRED 3, 39.8 PRED 4, p = 0.007), and mean cost ($) of hospitalization (22,000 PRED 1, 29,000 PRED 2, 37,000 PRED 3, 63,000 PRED 4, p = 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS and Relevance: The PRED score for self-inflicted GSWs to the face is strongly associated with length of hospital stay and cost of hospitalization.

