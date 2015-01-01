Abstract

BACKGROUND: Office workers near retirement tend to be sedentary and can be prone to mobility limitations and diseases. We examined the dose effects of exergaming volume and duration of detraining on motor and cognitive function in office workers at late midlife to reduce sedentariness and mobility limitations.



METHODS: In an assessor-blinded randomized trial, 160 workers aged 55-65 years performed physically active video games in a nonimmersive form of virtual reality (exergaming) in small, supervised groups for 1 h, 1×, 2×, or 3×/week for 8 weeks followed by detraining for 8 and 16 weeks. Exergaming comprises high-intensity, full-body sensorimotor coordination, balance, endurance, and strengthening exercises. The primary outcome was the 6-minute walk test (6MWT), and secondary outcomes were body mass, self-reported physical activity, sleep quality, Berg Balance Scale, Short Physical Performance Battery, fast gait speed, dynamic balance, heart rate recovery after step test, and 6 cognitive tests.



RESULTS: The 3 groups were not different in any of the outcomes at baseline (all p > 0.05). The outcomes were stable and had acceptable reliability (intraclass correlation coefficients ≥0.334) over an 8-week control period. Training produced an inverted U-shaped dose response of no (1×), most (2×), and medium (3×/week) effects of exergaming volume in most motor and selected cognitive outcomes. The distance walked in the 6MWT (primary outcome) increased most (94 m, 19%, p < 0.05), medium (57 m, 12%, p < 0.05), and least (4 m, 1%) after exergaming 2×, 3×, or 0× (control) (all different p < 0.05). The highest responders tended to retain the exercise effects over 8 weeks of detraining, independent of training volume. This maintenance effect was less consistent after 16 weeks of detraining.



CONCLUSION: Less was more during training and lasted longer after detraining. A medium dose volume of exergaming produced the largest clinically meaningful improvements in mobility and selected cognitive tests in 60-year-old office workers with mild mobility limitations and intact cognition.

