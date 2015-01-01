Abstract

Brazil is the country with the highest social inequality in South America. This socioeconomic disparity reflects not only on the families' income but also on their spatial localization in the city, as well as on the urban design. These urban environments can alter the urban microclimate, and consequently, interfere in dwellers' thermal comfort. This research investigated the relationship between socio-spatial inequalities and thermal comfort in two different Local Climate Zones (LCZ) using a combination of measurement and modeling. Air temperature (Tair) was obtained by on-site measurements in compact high-rise (LCZ1) and compact low-rise buildings (LCZ3) and Mean radiant temperature (Tmrt) was simulated using SOlar and LongWave Environmental Irradiance Geometry (SOLWEIG). The results indicated that in LCZ1 seafront-localized buildings, in which residents have a higher income, the temperature remains in a range classified as comfortable, mainly due to shading and sea breeze. On the other hand, LCZ3, located in the periphery of the city, in which the low-income population is concentrated and is marked by a precariousness urban environment, presented a higher air temperature and Tmrt values, exposing the dwellers to heat stress throughout the year, especially during the summer season. These observations suggested that public and private actions tend to promote better urban designs in areas with a higher concentration of income. Public reforms aimed at improving the urban environment and promoting thermal comfort should be a priority for the warmest LCZ, where the poorest residents live. Public agents should rethink the distribution of environmental resources to promote equitable urban spaces.

Language: en