Abstract

With a growing public interest in the social health of older adults, studies focusing on social networks and interpersonal relationships of older adults are needed. The present study was conducted to develop a structured interview to evaluate the interpersonal schema based on Self-Defining Memory of older adults. First, the word cues that the older adults often report on interpersonal events were confirmed. Next, the indices and scoring rules were prepared, including Relationship frequency (RF), Conflict frequency (CF), Dominance mean (Dm), and Warmth mean (Wm). Healthy older adults living alone (mean age = 71.81, SD = 3.95) were interviewed. Finally, the correlation between each index and Short form of Korean Inventory of Interpersonal Problems Circumplex Scales (KIIP-SC) was analyzed for criterion validity. The inter-rater reliability was substantial (Kappa = 0.61~0.66). Based on the analysis of criterion validity, the indices of CF, Dm, and Wm indices showed an appropriate level of criterion validity. This study developed a structural interview based on a novel system of reporting autobiographical memory and established indices with appropriate validity to evaluate interpersonal relationships. The interview is expected to identify the characteristics of interpersonal relationships of the older adults and contribute to the establishment of the older adults' community accordingly.

Language: en