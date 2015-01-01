SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Johnston K, Condon TA, Ciocca M, Aguilar A. J. Athl. Train. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))

10.4085/261-20

unavailable

Sports-related intra-abdominal injuries are rare and may be associated with significant morbidity if missed. We present the case of a 21-year-old male collegiate goalkeeper who suffered a small bowel perforation in practice after colliding with a teammate. This athlete underwent laparoscopic primary repair of his small bowel perforation, a relatively uncommon type of surgical intervention for this injury given that similar patients are typically treated via laparotomy. Due to rarity of small intestine injuries in sport, information regarding the success of surgical interventions and return to play (RTP) standards are lacking, let alone information on outcomes and return to sport following a laparoscopic repair. In this case report, we discuss the unique challenge of constructing a RTP protocol for this high-level athlete and propose a protocol for RTP following intra-abdominal injury treated laparoscopically.


athlete; intestinal perforation; intra-abdominal injury; laparoscopy

