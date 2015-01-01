Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To review the evidence available on cognitive fatigue (ie, increase in mental exhaustion after prolonged cognitive activity) in childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI), including rates, associated factors and effects, and management strategies.



METHODS: A meta-analysis and scoping review of the literature were conducted following the PRISMA guidelines. Terms were searched in relevant databases and through hand-searching. Articles were included and excluded based on specific criteria and methods were evaluated for risk of bias.



RESULTS: Of 2579 initially eligible articles, 4 studies with 6 effect sizes (due to reporting of data by group in 2 studies) were included for a meta-analysis and 11 for a scoping review. Cognitive fatigue was a common symptom in children after TBI of varying severities and times post-injury. Few studies investigated factors or effects associated with cognitive fatigue, although emerging evidence indicates some relations with family and injury factors and postinjury functioning. Active rehabilitation was investigated by 2 studies and could be a safe management strategy for cognitive fatigue, but additional investigation is needed on this and other possible assessment and treatment approaches.



CONCLUSIONS: Cognitive fatigue is a common symptom in children who experience a TBI of any severity. Additional research is needed to determine the course of cognitive fatigue, elucidate the relations between cognitive fatigue and secondary factors, and to build clinically useful assessment and treatment methods.

Language: en