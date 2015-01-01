|
Maddux AB, Sevick C, Cox-Martin M, Bennett TD. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
OBJECTIVE: For children hospitalized with acute traumatic brain injury (TBI), to use postdischarge insurance claims to identify: (1) healthcare utilization patterns representative of functional outcome phenotypes and (2) patient and hospitalization characteristics that predict outcome phenotype. SETTING: Two pediatric trauma centers and a state-level insurance claim aggregator. PATIENTS: A total of 289 children, who survived a hospitalization after TBI between 2009 and 2014, were in the hospital trauma registry, and had postdischarge insurance eligibility.
