Cochrane GD, Christy JB, Almutairi A, Busettini C, van Heyningen HKK, Weise KK, Swanson MW, Gould SJ. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study was to assess whether objective vestibular, oculomotor, and balance functions were impaired in children with a current diagnosis of concussion with vestibular and/or ocular symptoms. SETTING: Data were collected in a vestibular/ocular clinical laboratory. Patient participants were recruited from a concussion clinic in a children's hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-three children aged 8 to 17 years with a current diagnosis of concussion and vestibular and/or ocular symptoms and 30 children without concussion.
