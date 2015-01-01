Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess adherence to 5 key recommendations in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evidence-based guideline on pediatric mild traumatic brain injury, this article presents results from the 2019 DocStyles survey. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional, web-based survey of 653 healthcare providers.



RESULTS: Most healthcare providers reported adhering to the recommendations regarding the use of computed tomography and providing education and reassurance to patients and their families. However, less than half reported routinely examining their patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) using age-appropriate, validated symptom scales, assessing for risk factors for prolonged recovery, and advising patients to return to noncontact, light aerobic activities within 2 to 3 days. Self-reported mTBI diagnosis, prognosis, and management practices varied by specialty. Only 3.8% of healthcare providers answered all 7 questions in a way that is most consistent with the 5 recommendations examined from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pediatric mTBI Guideline.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights several important information gaps regarding pediatric mTBI diagnosis and management. Further efforts to improve adoption of guideline recommendations may be beneficial to ensure optimal outcomes for children following an mTBI.

