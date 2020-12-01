|
Hussein N, Hassan R, Fahey MT. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 76: 276-288.
INTRODUCTION: This study investigated the effects of pavement surface condition and other control factors on casualty crashes at signalized intersections. It involved conducting a before and after study for road surface condition and situational factors. It also included assessing the effects of geometric characteristics on safety performance of signalized intersections post resurfacing to control for the effect of pavement surface condition. Pavement surface condition included roughness, rutting, and skid resistance. The control factors included traffic volume, light and surface moisture condition, and speed limit. The geometric characteristics included approach width, number of lanes, intersection depth, presence of median, presence of shared lane, and presence of bus stop.
Pavement condition; Casualty crashes; Generalised Estimating Equation; Geometric characteristics; Signalised intersections