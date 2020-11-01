Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls among older adults are a significant health concern affecting more than a quarter of older adults (age 65+). Certain fall risk factors, such as medication use, increase fall risk among older adults (age 65+).



AIM: The aim of this study is to examine the association between antidepressant-medication subclass use and self-reported falls in community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: This analysis used the 2009-2013 Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey, a nationally representative panel survey. A total of 8,742 community-dwelling older adults, representing 40,639,884 older Medicare beneficiaries, were included. We compared self-reported falls and psychoactive medication use, including antidepressant subclasses. These data are controlled for demographic, functional, and health characteristics associated with increased fall risk. Descriptive analyses and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted using SAS 9.4 and Stata 15 software.



RESULTS: The most commonly used antidepressant subclass were selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) antidepressants (13.1%). After controlling for characteristics associated with increased fall risk (including depression and concurrent psychoactive medication use), the risk of falling among older adults increased by approximately 30% among those who used a SSRI or a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI) compared to non-users. The adjusted risk ratio (aRR) for SSRI was 1.29 (95% CI = 1.13, 1.47) and for SNRI was 1.32 (95% CI = 1.07, 1.62).



CONCLUSION: SSRI and SNRI are associated with increased risk of falling after adjusting for important confounders. Medication use is a modifiable fall risk factor in older adults and can be targeted to reduce risk of falls. Practical Applications: Use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors increased the risk of falling in older adults by approximately 30%, even after controlling for demographic, functional, and health characteristics, including depression. Health care providers can work towards reducing fall risk among their older patients by minimizing the use of certain medications when potential risks outweigh the benefits.

