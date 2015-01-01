|
Stevens SA, Provvidenza C, Zheng S, Agnihotri S, Hunt A, Scratch SE. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: When a child sustains an acquired brain injury (ABI), the impact extends to significant environments in their life, including school. Educator knowledge of ABI can influence a child's success with academic and social reintegration. An assessment of educator ABI knowledge was conducted to determine what information they require to support school reintegration.
acquired brain injury; pediatrics; educator knowledge; educator support; eLearning; knowledge mobilization