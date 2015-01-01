Abstract

Mountain hiking is very popular. However, despite potential benefits, there are risks, also by animals. Retrospectively, all mountain hiking emergencies (n = 10 185) from the years 2009-2018 were analyzed using the registry of the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), with 104 mountain emergencies caused by animals. The average NACA score was 3.2 ± 1.6, and more than half of the mountain emergencies had a NACA score >4, which can be associated with a life-threatening condition. More than half of the emergencies were caused by insects (bees, wasps, bumblebees, hornets), and just under a quarter each by hoofed animals and snakes, respectively. Three of these events were mortal, and all of these were caused by hoofed animals (mother cow herd, horse, bull). Therefore, it is recommended to keep a safe distance from these animals when passing them.

Language: de