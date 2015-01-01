Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cancer patients have elevated suicide risk compared to the general population. However, little is known about the characteristics of cancer patients who have died by suicide. The objectives of the study were to compare the characteristics of suicide cases with, and without cancer, and determine whether age was associated with differences in characteristics.



METHODS: A total of 14,446 suicide cases between 2003 and 2017 in Hong Kong were identified using Coroner's Court reports. Cases were grouped by cancer status, based on medical history in the reports. Information extracted from the reports included sociodemographic variables and detailed descriptions of the suicide event. Univariate analyses and overall and subgroup multiple logistic regressions were performed to compare characteristics between the two groups.



RESULTS: Of the 14,446 suicide cases, 1,461 (10.11%) had a cancer history. Compared to noncancer cases, cancer patients were generally older and less likely to live alone; more likely to use violent methods; less likely to have histories of physical and psychiatric problems; and more likely to communicate about their suicidal intent before death. Age was significantly associated with differences between cancer and noncancer cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Cancer suicide cases have different characteristics from noncancer cases. Mental health screening may not be sufficient for suicide prevention among cancer patients. Healthcare professionals and caregivers should be aware of cancer patients' suicide risk, even when there are no signs of psychiatric disturbance.

Language: en