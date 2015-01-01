Abstract

CONTEXT: Thermal injury to the larynx and other pharyngeal structures as a result of food ingestion is a rare occurrence, particularly in an adult population. Since the 1970's, only a few cases have been reported in the literature. CASE PRESENTATION: We present the case of a male in their early 30's with a history of left sided spastic hemiparesis and unilateral vocal fold paresis who ingested a sweet potato which resulted in supraglottic burns. The patient denied any prior swallowing difficulties. Conservative therapy with steroids, proton pump inhibitors (PPI's) and antibiotics were sufficient for full recovery without any lasting sequelae.



CONCLUSIONS: This case demonstrates how careful attention should be paid to food temperature particularly in patients at higher risk of dysphagia. It also demonstrates how prompt diagnosis and implementation of appropriate medications can prevent permanent and debilitating damage.

Language: en