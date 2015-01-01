|
Citation
|
Schukow C, Nordyke BR. Spartan Med Res J 2020; 5(2): e17738.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
33655192
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Although pressure cookers are very common kitchen utensils used in the United States, only a few cases of serious injuries secondary to pressure cooker explosions have been reported in the medical literature. When second-degree (i.e., "partial-thickness") burns result from pressure cooker explosions, wounds involving near to or greater than 10% of total body surface area typically require multidisciplinary treatment, with burn center referral for proper wound care, potential fluid resuscitation, and eventual scar management. EXAMPLE CASE: The example patient described in this report was an African American female in her early 30s who presented during the summer of 2020 after suffering varying levels of second-degree burns to her bilateral upper torso and left wrist (i.e., approximately 10%, total body surface area). The authors first saw the patient during a primary care office visit a week after her initial injury when she first went to a local urgent care clinic. Upon her arrival to the second author's family medicine clinic, a multi-specialty wound recovery plan was initiated since her first urgent care visit treatment had been minimal without prophylactic antibiotic therapy or placement of a burn center referral.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burn scarring; multispecialty care; partial and full-thickness burn wounds; pressure cooker explosion