Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rugby union is a physically demanding sport that carries an inherent risk of injury. Despite being a popular and widely played team sport, little is known about injuries occurring across the male and female amateur game.



PURPOSE: To establish and compare injury incidence, nature, and severity in male and female Irish amateur rugby union. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: Data were collected prospectively from 25 male teams (959 players) and 8 female teams (234 players) over 2 full seasons. Both time-loss (24-hour time-loss injury definition) and non-time-loss match injury reports were collected, alongside match exposure data.



RESULTS: Time-loss match injury incidence rates were 49.1/1000 and 35.6/1000 player-hours for male and female players, respectively. Concussion and ankle ligament sprains were the most common diagnoses for male (5.6/1000 and 4.4/1000 player-hours, respectively) and female players (5.5/1000 and 3.9/1000 player-hours, respectively). Anterior cruciate ligament injuries presented the highest injury burden for male and female players with 200.3 and 307.2 days of absence per 1000 player-hours, respectively. In female players, 83% of noncontact injuries occurred in the fourth quarter of match play.



CONCLUSION: While female players had a lower overall injury incidence rate compared with male players, concussion and ankle ligament injuries were the most common injuries in both cohorts. In female players, a high rate of noncontact injuries in the second half points to the need for strength and conditioning training programs to reduce fatigue-related injuries. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Establishing the incidence and burden of rugby-related injuries is an essential step in minimizing injury risk. This epidemiological information will aid the development of future reduction strategies, including education and coaching strategies and strength and conditioning programs, informed by the most common injuries observed and the mechanism of injury.

