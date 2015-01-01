|
Citation
|
Pereira CS, Lopes AL, Rodrigues-Pinto R. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2021; 12: e47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33654550
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sports related cervical spine trauma may range from minor injuries to severe life-threatening fractures with spinal cord injuries as following paragliding accidents. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 52-year-old male sustained C4-C5 and C6-C7 fracture-dislocations (American Spinal Injury Association-D) attributed to a paragliding accident. He underwent a C5 corpectomy with C4-C6 anterior fusion. Three years later, he again sustained a paragliding accident, now resulting in a C6-C7 fracture-dislocation that required a C6-C7 anterior discectomy fusion. However, when this latter fusion "failed" 1 month later, he subsequently required a 360° fusion performed as a two-stage procedure. Further, 2 years later, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in an odontoid fracture.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cervical fusion; Cervical spine fractures; Paragliding accidents; Spinal cord injuries